Asian shares mostly gain after upbeat results for Nvidia, others lift US stocks

South Korea's Kospi fell 1 per cent to 6,841.50, while most other regional markets logged moderate gains. US futures were little changed and oil prices slipped.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.8 per cent to 66,682.88, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent to 25,648.40.

The Shanghai Composite index was nearly unchanged at 3,956.28.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3 per cent to 9,063.50.

Taiwan's Taiex surged 1 per cent.