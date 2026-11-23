The Kospi in South Korea fell 5.8 per cent to 4,586.80. Shares in Samsung Electronics Corp. lost 5.5 per cent, while SK Hynix fell 4.9 per cent.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.8 per cent to 22,015.86, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.4 per cent to 3,484.53.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.6 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 per cent lower to 8,589.10.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.9 per cent early Monday, while the futures contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6 per cent.

After Friday's decline, the S&P 500 is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10 per cent from its October 6 all-time high. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3 per cent, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9 per cent.