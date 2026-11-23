NEW YORK: Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a brutal sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7 per cent on Friday.
The Kospi in South Korea fell 5.8 per cent to 4,586.80. Shares in Samsung Electronics Corp. lost 5.5 per cent, while SK Hynix fell 4.9 per cent.
Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.8 per cent to 22,015.86, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.4 per cent to 3,484.53.
Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.6 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 per cent lower to 8,589.10.
The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.9 per cent early Monday, while the futures contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6 per cent.
After Friday's decline, the S&P 500 is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10 per cent from its October 6 all-time high. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3 per cent, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9 per cent.
The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was in March 2025, as the Trump administration's trade war rattled markets.
Chip stocks like Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 8.5 per cent.
The AI trade has been losing steam partly over worries that AI stocks' big market values and heavy spending are unjustified.
Nvidia, considered by many to be the poster child for the AI boom, fell for the ninth day in the past 10, closing 14 per cent lower.
The chip company's stock was caught up in the market's anxiety about the strength of the AI buildout and more recently has been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder. Since the Huang scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has dropped more than 30 per cent.
Thursday's big market debut for Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, fizzled Friday with the rest of the tech sector. The stock fell 8.5 per cent to USD 88.91 but remains above its IPO price of USD 83 per share. It was the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing USD 2 trillion in value.
Anthropic's share price drop Friday amounts to a roughly 23 per cent decline from its brief peak of USD 115.10 a share set the day prior.
While the stock market's mood has soured, the sentiment among US consumers appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.
The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to October, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections. Still, sentiment remains below where it was in February, before the start of the US war with Iran.
In other dealings early Monday, Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 0.5 per cent to USD 92.10 per barrel. US benchmark crude oil slipped 0.3 per cent to USD 83.13 per barrel.
The US dollar rose to 158.88 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro climbed to USD 1.10987 from USD 1.10973.