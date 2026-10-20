Asian shares mostly decline after AI stocks lead a rebound on Wall Street

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.6% in early trading to 64,512.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8% to 8,772.10. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.8% to 5,605.31. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell nearly 1.0% to 23,947.37, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,732.29.

Analysts say investors are also waiting for the upcoming slew of earnings reports from various major companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, coming off its worst week since June, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.1%. The majority of U.S. stocks outside of AI and tech fell, though, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a 0.1% drop.

Nvidia added 1.4% Monday and was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500. Because it's the largest stock on Wall Street by total market value, a 1% move for its stock has more effect on the index than any other's.

SpaceX, which controls the xAI business, rose 1.3%. Its founder, Elon Musk, has pledged to give one share of SpaceX to “every kid in America” next year.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 31.29 points to 7,690.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 36.38 to 51,966.03, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 290.85 to 26,430.89.