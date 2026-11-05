Asian shares mostly advance following US midterms, though Kospi falls on selling of chipmakers

Overall, the election may not matter much for the broad market in the long term. Prices for stocks depend more on where profits for companies and interest rates are heading than on who controls what in Washington. But investors generally prefer split control of Washington because it lessens the risk of transformative changes to the economy.

But investors see risks ahead for Trump's social-media company, the artificial-intelligence industry and businesses owned by Elon Musk, who donated heavily to Republicans.

Trump Media & Technology Group was one of the market's bigger losers Wednesday, down 24.5%.

Since briefly touching a peak of $175 five years ago, it's dropped to $4.49. Its main business is Truth Social, which is most well known for Trump's postings on the platform.

Elon Musk's businesses also struggled. Tesla fell 3.3%, and SpaceX sank 3.8%. Musk, a former top Trump adviser, is among the possible targets for investigations by a Democratic-controlled Congress.