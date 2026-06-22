Asian shares mixed, US futures fall as Iran talks make progress

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% to 9,084.37 and was trading near its record high levels, led by AI-related shares. Memory chip maker SK Hynix surged 4.7%.

“We're seeing another strong market today,” Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan, said. He cautioned that the Japanese market is “probably getting a little stretched” from an investor's point of view, “especially with what's going (on) in the Middle East.”

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1% to 23,690.86, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.2% higher at 4,098.01.