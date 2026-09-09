Asian shares mixed as Brent crude approaches USD 100 a barrel

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged at 65,249.95, and South Korea's Kospi gained 1.2 per cent to 7,041.10.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dipped 0.1 per cent to 25,287.99. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.2 per cent to 3,949.89.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2 per cent to 8,903.20.

Taiwan's Taiex edged 0.2 per cent higher and the Sensex in Mumbai shed 0.7 per cent.