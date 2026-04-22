Asian shares mixed after Wall Street rallies on hopes for talks on ending US-Iran war

The price of Brent crude edged 0.2% lower but was still above $98 a barrel. US benchmark crude fell 0.4% to $89.29 a barrel.

Lower oil prices help bring down costs for all kinds of businesses. President Donald Trump said he was extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran. The US military was keeping its blockade of Iranian ports

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 59,653.56 and the Kospi in South Korea edged 0.2% lower to 6,374.46.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 8,866.20.