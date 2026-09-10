Asian shares fall, oil prices hold steady above USD 100 per barrel

The jump in oil prices over the course of the war has pushed prices for many goods higher. Gasoline prices in the US are up about 32 per cent from a year ago to USD 4.22 per gallon. Higher fuel costs cut into household budgets directly and also indirectly raise prices for goods because of higher shipping costs.

The price of diesel, which can have an outsized impact on consumers because it is used in shipping and production, hit an all-time high Friday and has continued to climb since. The average price for a gallon reached USD 5.94 overnight and is now 9 cents higher than it was Friday.

Inflation was already stubbornly high when the US started its war against Iran because of the US trade war with much of the world.

An update on wholesale prices is due later Thursday with the release of the Producer Price Index for August. It measures the prices businesses pay for goods before they reach customers.