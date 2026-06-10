Asian shares fall after tech sell-off on Wall Street, while oil prices gain

The US military launched attacks early Wednesday following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on Iran. Iran pledged to respond and said it “will leave no attack or threat unanswered.”

The latest flare-up of fighting cast doubt on progress toward a permanent end to the war, which has lasted more than three months and further roiled markets already wavering from spates of heavy selling of stocks in companies linked to the boom in artificial intelligence.