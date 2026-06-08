Asian shares drop after plunge in Big Tech stocks gives Wall St its worst day in months

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% to 63,604.15. The Japanese government revised the annualized economic growth rate to 1.8% for the first quarter this year, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1%. Despite Monday's dip, the Nikkei is still trading at double the levels the benchmark was at five years ago.

Oil prices surged as Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire. Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.