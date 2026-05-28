Asian shares decline, oil prices up more than USD 1 after US strikes on Iran

“While there is desire to maintain the ceasefire with both Iran and (asterisk)the) US toning down language on renewed attacks and persisting with indirect channels of communication, it remains remarkably hard to envisage how a compromise can be reached on key issues,” he said.

On Wednesday, US stocks inched to more records after oil prices declined more than 4 per cent, easing pressure on consumers and businesses worldwide.

The S and P 500 edged up by less than 0.1 per cent to 7,520.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent, to 50,644.28. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1 per cent to 26,674.73. All three indexes set all-time highs.

Stocks of companies with big fuel bills helped lead the way on hopes that lower oil prices will remove a big drag on their profits. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings climbed 6.1 per cent, and United Airlines rallied 6.3 per cent. Delta Air Lines rose 3 per cent and set an all-time high.