Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5 per cent to 8,907.50.

Taiwan's Taiex slid 0.9 per cent.

Regional leaders are gathering for the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, this week. Investors will be watching for signs of greater cross-border cooperation and progress on trade agreements, amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index was 1.9 per cent lower and the Nasdaq composite index lost 2.5 per cent. The Dow also fell 1.4 per cent as losses broadened into other sectors.

Nvidia sank 4.1 per cent and was again the heaviest weight on Wall Street following its crisis of leadership. The company has lost USD 735 billion in market value since the disclosures of CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs and his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia is one of the most influential companies in the world not only because its chips are powering much of the world's move into AI technology but also because its cash has helped companies across the industry to grow.

Huang's resignation as Nvidia's CEO is the latest challenge for the AI industry, which has also faced criticism that its stock prices were in a bubble and is worried Democrats empowered by victories in the US midterm elections may favour restrictions on further construction of AI data centres.