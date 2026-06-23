Asian shares are trading mixed amid caution about the war in Iran

On Wall Street, stocks drifted through a mixed day of trading on Monday after oil prices eased and Big Tech stocks declined.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent, coming off 11 winning weeks in the last 12, and pulled 1.8 per cent below its all-time high set early this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148 points, or 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 1.3 per cent.

In the oil market, prices fell following talks over the weekend between the United States and Iran on their war. US Vice President JD Vance said they created a “good foundation for a successful final deal”.

An end to the war could open the Strait of Hormuz for oil tankers and allow for the full resumption of deliveries from the Persian Gulf. Iran's military said Saturday that it had closed the strait again, though US Central Command has disputed that.