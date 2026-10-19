Asian shares are mixed with tech stocks volatile, and oil falls on Trump's Russian sanctions waiver

Oil prices fell more than 1% after US President Donald Trump's decision to waive sweeping sanctions on Russia, including on Russian energy.

A sell-off of technology shares from Asia to Wall Street recently put downward pressure on stock markets, as investor concerns grow over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was up 1.1% to 5,729.58 on Monday, after falling sharply last week. The Kospi is down more than 18% over the past month, and still well below the 9,000 mark it crossed in June at its peak on the global AI frenzy.

Samsung Electronics was up 0.7%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix fell 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.8% to 64,799.03. Japanese chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 2.1%, and OpenAI investor SoftBank Group dropped 3.6%.