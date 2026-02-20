Asian shares are mixed, US futures edge higher as AI fears drag Wall Street lower

US futures edged higher, while oil prices resumed their ascent. Crude prices have been climbing as both the United States and Iran signal they are prepared for war if talks on Tehran's nuclear programme fizzle out.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2 per cent to 56,797.22 as shares in major banks and other financial institutions skidded on worries over the potential impact of weakening private credit companies that have lent to companies exposed to the risk that AI will steal away their businesses.

That includes market heavyweights like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which has a partnership with Blue Owl Capital, one such private-credit company. MUFJ's shares dropped 2.6 per cent in Tokyo after Blue Owl lost 5.9 per cent on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp. fell 3.9 per cent and Sony was down 3.3 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.6 per cent to 26,544.62 as the market reopened following Lunar New Year holidays. Markets in mainland China and Taiwan remain closed until next week.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2 per cent to 5,803.40, however, led by major defence contractors like Hanwha Aerospace, whose shares soared 8.6 per cent. The company is one of many benefiting from a ramp up in military spending in many countries.