Asian shares are mixed, OpenAI investor SoftBank shares plunge after calls to slow AI industry

US futures edged lower, while oil prices gained more than 3 per cent as worries grew over global oil supplies after Saudi Arabia shut down a major oil pipeline used to help bypass the Strait of Hormuz after it was attacked.

South Korea's Kospi lost 2.5 per cent to 6,739.68. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slid 0.8 per cent to 63,474.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3 per cent to 24,886.81. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.2 per cent to 3,894.28.

Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group traded in Japan plummeted 11.2 per cent, after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei in his calls over the weekend that the AI industry should slow down to ensure its safety.

Altman also said in an interview with Fortune published Saturday that his AI firm would not make its initial public stock offering this year as it focuses on safety.

OpenAI and Anthropic are private companies, but both are expected to list and be traded publicly in the months ahead.