Asian shares are mixed as tech stocks fall in Japan and South Korea

US futures advanced and oil prices gained, though they remained close to the levels they were at before the Iran war began in late February.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend as Iran launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait in response to new US airstrikes, adding to uncertainties clouding the global economic outlook.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 1% to 68,704.70, after falling 4.2% on Friday. SoftBank Group, the multinational investment holding company which invests in OpenAI, sank 5.9% following a 12.5% drop on Friday.

South Korea's Kospi lost 2% to 8,246.50. It was down 5.8% on Friday. Samsung Electronics sank 6%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix fell 4.5%.

Taiwan's Taiex, also a beneficiary of the global AI boom thanks to its many tech companies including chipmaker TSMC, gained 1.1% as it recovered some losses from its 3.6% decline on Friday.