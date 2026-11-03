Asian shares are mixed as tech losses offset broader gains on Wall Street

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent to 8,871.80. Investors are awaiting a central bank decision on interest rates. The Reserve Bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate for a fifth time this year.

Taiwan's Taiex slid 0.9 per cent.

On Monday, the S&P 500 sank 0.5 per cent after erasing a 1.1 per cent gain earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1 per cent.

The mixed performance for indexes came even though the majority of stocks within the S&P 500 climbed. They benefited from a recent 7.6 per cent drop in the price of a barrel of Brent crude, which closed at USD 104.77. It's the latest yo-yo move for oil prices amid uncertainty about when the war with Iran will end, allowing the global industry to return to normal.

The price for the most actively traded contract in the Brent market has been veering between roughly USD 70 and USD 120 per barrel since just before the war with Iran began, and it's been quick to reverse direction.

So have stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry, which have been shaky for months amid criticism that they surged too high and are in a bubble. Worries are growing that all the hundreds of billions of dollars Big Tech companies are pouring into AI data centres won't yield enough productivity and profit to make the investments worth it.