Asian shares are mixed and oil prices hold steady as the US raises pressure on Iran

On Monday, areas of the bond market that the US Treasury Department has been trying to calm eased a bit, relieving pressure on stocks.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and pulled a bit further from its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

Tech stocks led the decline following big swings through the summer on worries that the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology has sent prices too high and huge demand for AI chips will falter if AI doesn't yield enough profits.

Chip giant Nvidia, a tremendous winner of the AI boom, will deliver its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. That could dictate the next big move for AI-related stocks.

Nvidia sank 2.9% on Monday and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500, where the majority of stocks rose. Drops of 5.8% for Micron Technology and 2.6% for Broadcom also helped drag the index lower.

In the bond market, the yield of the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.71% from 4.74% late Friday, returning to where it was last week before the US Treasury Department announced a surprise move to increase the size of its planned buybacks of Treasurys.