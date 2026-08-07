Asian shares are mixed after US stocks fall back while oil rebounds

As of early Friday, a barrel of Brent, the international standard, was up 1.6 per cent at USD 83.78. US benchmark crude oil advanced 1.2 per cent to USD 78.22 per barrel.

A fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas once passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have surged as high as USD 113 due to the war and higher prices have added more heat to inflation by raising the price of gasoline and raising costs for shipping.

While markets are still weighed down by worries over the war and over a possible bubble in investments in artificial intelligence, strong overall corporate profits have helped allay concerns on Wall Street about shares being overpriced.

Roughly 85 per cent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results and overall earnings growth for the period is shaping up to be the strongest since 2021.