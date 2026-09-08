Asian shares and US futures are mixed, while oil prices creep higher

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gave up early gains, falling 0.3% to 66,170.34 after the government reported that the economy grew at a slightly faster annual pace in the April-June quarter than earlier reported, at 1.4%. Earlier, the Cabinet Office had estimated the annualized growth rate at 1.1%.

The revision reflects stronger business investment than earlier reported, though overall investment still contracted, at minus 0.9%, Norihiro Yamaguchi of Oxford Economics said in a commentary.

“The boost to consumption from policy measures seen in April-May is already fading, and supply-side driven inflation will accelerate ahead as firms will pass on increased costs, deteriorating consumers' purchasing power,” he said.

Early Tuesday, the US dollar slipped to 153.47 Japanese yen from 154.34 yen. The yen has surged in value against the dollar in the past few days on expectations that the US and Japanese governments might intervene to prevent the yen from weakening further. Last week, the dollar briefly rose to about 160 yen.

South Korea's Kospi led regional gains on sustained buying of computer chipmakers, climbing 1% to 7,060.79. Shares in Samsung Electronics were up 2.9% while memory chipmaker SK Hynix picked up 5.3%.