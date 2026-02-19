Asian shares advance, tracking Wall St rally led by Nvidia

US futures edged lower and oil prices rose as media reports said the likelihood was rising of conflict with Iran.

US President Donald Trump has been weighing whether to take military action against Iran as his administration surges military resources to the region while holding indirect talks with Tehran over its nuclear program. That is raising concerns that any attack could spiral into a larger conflict in the Middle East.

Markets in Greater China were closed for Lunar New Year holidays, while some others reopened for trading.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.8 per cent to 57,582.93, while in South Korea, the Kospi jumped 2.8 per cent to 5,661.22 as markets reopened following holidays earlier in the week.