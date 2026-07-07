Asian markets retreat after rebounding AI stocks send the S&P 500 to brink of a new record

“The first proper AI stress test may not have arrived with weak demand, a capex warning, or some sudden crack in the data center story. It may have arrived with Samsung posting an extraordinary quarter and the stock falling anyway,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

SK Hynix will further test investors' appetite for AI this week, aiming to raise $28 billion by selling shares of stock that will trade in the United States on the Nasdaq. That would make it one of the biggest US offerings ever, behind SpaceX's IPO from last month, which raised $75 billion.

The company's stock in Seoul has already more than tripled so far this year because of the AI boom, despite sharp losses in recent weeks.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 declined 1.8% to 68,493.52. Computer chipmaker Tokyo Electron lost 3.4% and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings shed 10.7%.