On Tuesday, the S&P 500 sank 1% and at one point was on track for its first back-to-back losses of at least 1.5% since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 848 points, or 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

The centre of the action was again Nvidia, which resumed its whipsaw moves. After flipping between modest gains and losses in the morning, it veered lower and dropped as much as 3.7% before trimming the loss down to 0.4%.

The swings came ahead of the chip company's latest earnings report, which arrived after trading ended for the day and once again came in above analysts' expectations. It was Nvidia's first earnings report since interim CEO Colette Kress took over for Jensen Huang.

The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company's tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI's strongest influencers.

Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had a relationship with an alleged spy for China.

Huang said on the X social-media network Tuesday that he would come back as CEO if “the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America”.

AI-related stocks have been shaky for months because of a rolling chain of worries. At first, it was concerns that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth.

Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, as 17 out of every 20 stocks within the index fell.