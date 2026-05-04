Asian markets mixed, oil steady after Wall Street hits records

Oil prices held steady after US President Donald Trump said the US would help ships leave the Strait of Hormuz, starting on Monday. Iran has rejected the plan, but Trump also said talks with Iran could lead to positive outcomes.

The price of a barrel of US benchmark crude fell 21 cents to USD 101.74 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged 5 cents higher to USD 108.19 a barrel.

Much hinges on progress toward ending the war with Iran and unlocking the bottleneck through the Strait of Hormuz.

The oil market “remains the fulcrum, with hundreds of tankers, bulk carriers, and cargo ships still stranded across the Gulf, idling as storage constraints force producers to shut... production simply because there is nowhere left to store it,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.