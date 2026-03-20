Oil prices ease, Asian shares mostly lower as energy supply worries over Iran war remain

The Iran war, which is in its third week, has sent energy prices soaring and is fuelling global inflation worries. Concerns are also growing over the supply of oil and gas with the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the energy supply located between Iran and Oman, largely closed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday floated the possibility of lifting its sanctions on Iranian oil at sea in a potential attempt to ease oil prices.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 per cent to 5,781.20. Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed on Friday on a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1 per cent to 25,253.78, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.2 per cent to 3,957.05.