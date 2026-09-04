Asian benchmarks trade mixed following rally on Wall Street led by technology issues

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.3 per cent to finish at 65,020.94. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.7 per cent to 6,690.72. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2 per cent to 9,005.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.8 per cent to 25,658.73, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 per cent to 3,921.40.

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday as a recent run-up in bond yields eased further and big technology companies rallied. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite closed 1.4 per cent higher.

Communication services stocks also accounted for a large share of the rally. Their huge valuations tend to give them more influence over the broader market's direction.

Microsoft rose 2.7 per cent, Apple gained 1 per cent and Meta climbed 3 per cent. Giant chipmaker Nvidia, whose high-end chips have emerged as the best building blocks for artificial intelligence, rose 1.8 per cent after saying it would buy the AI platform Hugging Face for USD 13 billion.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude edged up 21 cents to USD 91.51 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2 cents to USD 95.50 a barrel.

The six-month US war with Iran, which has intensified lately, is the main cause behind the recent surge in energy prices.

Many nations depend on access to the Strait of Hormuz to import oil from the Middle East.