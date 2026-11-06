Asian benchmarks decline after AI worries send Wall Street tumbling

Toyota stock declined sharply after the Japanese automaker reported lackluster profits the previous day. Nintendo, which also reported earnings the previous day, saw its stock price fall amid the overall market tumble. Sony Group stock fell slightly. The company reported booming results on the back of the success of its latest Spider-Man movie.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent Thursday for its worst day since US President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The wipeout more than erased the US stock market's gain from the day before, which was its best in three months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1,833 points, or 3.4 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5.5 per cent. The Nasdaq, which is full of AI-related and other tech stocks, sank 11.9 per cent below its all-time high set last month. Stock geeks call a loss of more than 10 per cent a “correction.”

Tuesday's US midterm elections added another challenge. The nationwide victories for Democrats raised the possibility that governments could force pauses in construction of more data centres. Voters across political parties say they're wary about AI and don't like the increases to power bills caused by data centers.

Any slowdown in construction of AI data centres would mean fewer purchases of AI chips, not to mention electricity and other products and services that are getting vacuumed up in the AI frenzy, which is driving much of the US economy's growth.