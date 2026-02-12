Asia profit dip just a blip, says Coke; bets big on India

NEW DELHI: Global beverages major The Coca-Cola Company witnessed a decline in revenue and profit in the Asia Pacific market, which includes India, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
But, the leadership in the earnings call said it is hopeful of growth in India, which the company sees as “market of the future”, where it will continue to make investments ahead of the curve along with its bottling partners.
Its net operating revenue in Asia Pacific was down 7 per cent to $1.13 billion. Though in Asia Pacific “we gained better share and had flat volume. revenue and profit declined during the quarter,” said the Coca-Cola Company CEO-elect Henrique Braun in the investors’ call on Tuesday.
However, he also said India is a long-term contributor to volume growth, where it will continue to make investments. In India, Coca-Cola, along with other beverage players, has to bear the impact of seasonality-related issues such as rain and others, which affected its business.
India is the fifth-largest market for the company.
“India is a long-term contributor of volume growth, but that needs to be built back, and we would expect that to ramp up during the year.
Similarly, China was a little weaker in the fourth quarter than it had been during the year, and we are looking to see that build back up through the year,” said its chairman-CEO James Quincey, who was also on the call.
Replying to a query, Braun, who will be taking over as CEO from March 31, 2026, said last year Coca-Cola had impact in India market but will continue to invest ahead of curve.
“With India, we had last year different impacts from industry dynamics, weather. It was a market that we continue to invest also ahead of the curve, and we believe that we can get back on track in 2026,” he said.