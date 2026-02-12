Asia profit dip just a blip, says Coke; bets big on India

But, the leadership in the earnings call said it is hopeful of growth in India, which the company sees as “market of the future”, where it will continue to make investments ahead of the curve along with its bottling partners.

Its net operating revenue in Asia Pacific was down 7 per cent to $1.13 billion. Though in Asia Pacific “we gained better share and had flat volume. revenue and profit declined during the quarter,” said the Coca-Cola Company CEO-elect Henrique Braun in the investors’ call on Tuesday.

However, he also said India is a long-term contributor to volume growth, where it will continue to make investments. In India, Coca-Cola, along with other beverage players, has to bear the impact of seasonality-related issues such as rain and others, which affected its business.