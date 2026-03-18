Asian shares gain, oil slips back despite barrage of attacks by Iran

Worries over global oil and gas supplies and rising prices are still clouding global markets, though Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.3 per cent to around USD 101 per barrel, down from above USD 106 on Monday.

US benchmark crude fell more than 3 per cent to USD 93.17 per barrel.

Iran lashed out Wednesday with multiple attacks on its Gulf neighbours and Israel following the killing of one of its top leaders in an airstrike, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defences and killing two near Tel Aviv.

But markets seem to have taken the latest escalations in stride.