Asia Healthcare Holdings picks up majority stake in AINU

CHENNAI: Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), the single specialty healthcare delivery platform, has acquired a majority stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single specialty hospital network of Urology & Nephrology Care with a presence in four cities and pioneering work in Robotic Urology Surgery.

AHH will make an investment of Rs 600 cr in the company through a mix of primary and secondary infusion. This acquisition and AHH’s foray into urology and nephrology segments marks its expansion into a fourth speciality making it the largest and only single speciality healthcare delivery platform in India and the broader Asian sub-continent.

Launched in 2017, AHH has scaled enterprises in oncology (CTSI ), Women & Children’s (Motherhood Hospitals ), IVF & Fertility (Nova IVF ) which have all attained leadership positions within their respective domains.

AINU was founded in 2013 by a team of leading urologists & nephrologists led by Dr C Mallikarjuna and Dr PC Reddy. It currently operates seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Chennai. The network has over 500 beds, has treated more than 400,000 patients and completed over 50,000 procedures. AINU has completed over 1,000 robotic urology surgeries assisted by technology. On the Nephrology front, over 200,000 dialysis and 300 kidney transplants have been performed by the enterprise.