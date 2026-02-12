Ashok Leyland’s net profit in Q3 peaks to all-time high at Rs 796 crore

Likewise, in the Q3, LCV (light commercial vehicle) volumes were at 20,518 units compared to 15,754 units in Q3 FY25, up 30 per cent. It exported 4,965 units in Q3 of FY26 against 4,151 units in Q3 FY25, a growth of 20 per cent.

Despite being a late entrant in the “crowded” LCV segment, it has seen gaining market and improved by 700 basis points, Balaji pointed out. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said the company has been continuously growing with its market share steadily improving. Also, it is not in the game of garnering market share through discounting methods. “Market conditions continue to be favourable, and we are optimistic that this strength will sustain in the medium term across all our businesses, including MHCV, LCV, and Defence. Our electric vehicle arm, Switch, has a healthy order book and a well-defined product roadmap. It has started delivering buses in international markets and has achieved positive EBITDA and PAT over the first nine months,” Hinduja said.