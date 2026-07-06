Ashok Leyland, Rosmerta Recycling in scrappage pact

Through its nationwide dealer network, Ashok Leyland will facilitate seamless access to Rosmerta Recycling's authorised scrappage facilities, offering customers a convenient, end-to-end scrappage experience, including support with deregistration and other statutory documentation.

Madhavi Deshmukh, national sales head, Ashok Leyland said, "India has a significant population of ageing commercial vehicles, making an organised, transparent and customer-friendly scrappage ecosystem essential. Through our partnership with Rosmerta Recycling, we are making responsible vehicle disposal simpler while enabling customers to transition to newer, cleaner and more efficient commercial vehicles."

Kartick Nagpal, president, Rosmerta Group, said, "Our partnership with Ashok Leyland comes at a pivotal time, as the Government's recently approved commercial vehicle replacement initiatives are expected to accelerate organised vehicle scrappage across India. The mandatory scrappage of BS-III and older commercial vehicles through authorised RVSFs—covering an estimated 2.07 lakh vehicles in Delhi-NCR—is a significant step towards cleaner mobility and a stronger circular economy.”