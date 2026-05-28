Ashok Leyland Q4 profit up 13% to Rs 1,405 crore

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,405 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 1,246 crore in Q4 of last year.
The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 2,066 cr for Q4 FY26, up 15 per cent from Rs. 1,791 cr for the same period last year.
Ashok Leyland ended the financial year with net cash of Rs 5,899 cr, vis-a-vis Rs 4,242 Cr at the end of the previous year.
Overall CV volumes scaled a new all-time high of 220,437 units, surpassing the previous peak of 197,366 units achieved in FY19.
The CV volumes in FY26 were up 13 per cent from last year. LCV volumes set a new benchmark, reaching 74,322 units, above the earlier high of 66,633 units in FY24.
Export volumes also reached a high of 18,082 units, delivering a robust growth of 19 per cent over the previous year’s 15,255 units. The power solutions and aftermarket businesses continued their strong momentum, posting impressive growth during the year.
Its major subsidiaries also accelerated their growth journeys during FY26. Switch Mobility reported a surge in e-bus volumes to 1,530 units, growing by 238 per cent over the previous year. The e-LCV volumes rose to 1,606 units, with a robust 56 per cent growth. The revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,807 cr, with PAT of Rs 104 cr in FY26 against a loss of Rs 62 cr in the previous year.
Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland Limited said, “Our CV and export volumes were at an all-time high. Our defence order pipeline is at its all-time high, signifying ability to deliver superior growth in the coming years. Our entry into Indonesia gives further boost to our ambition in global markets.”
Shenu Agarwal, MD-CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said, “FY26 has been a defining year for us, marked by record-breaking achievements across revenue, EBITDA, profitability and cash generation. Our strong margin expansion reflects the success of our premiumization strategy, the resilience of our operations, and the growing strength of our diversified business portfolio.”