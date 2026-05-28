Ashok Leyland Q4 profit up 13% to Rs 1,405 crore

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 2,066 cr for Q4 FY26, up 15 per cent from Rs. 1,791 cr for the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland ended the financial year with net cash of Rs 5,899 cr, vis-a-vis Rs 4,242 Cr at the end of the previous year.

Overall CV volumes scaled a new all-time high of 220,437 units, surpassing the previous peak of 197,366 units achieved in FY19.

