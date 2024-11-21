Ashok Leyland opens new LCV dealership in Siliguri

CHENNAI: LCV makers Ashok Leyland expanded its footprint by inaugurating its dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in Siliguri, West Bengal.

This is the 5th LCV dealership in West Bengal, according to a company release.

The new channel partner Happie Trucking, has a sales facility strategically located at Eastern Bypass Road, SBM Warehouse, Eastern Bypass, Bhaktinagar, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri.

While the main Workshop facility (Service and Spares) is tactically located at Debgram, New Jalpaiguri, the facility has advanced tools, quick service bays, and sophisticated infrastructure to ensure superior customer experience.