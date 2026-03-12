Ashok Leyland invests Rs 500 cr in battery pack unit

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday announced investment of up to Rs 500 crore in a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai.
The company held the groundbreaking ceremony for the new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai, a statement said.
The project envisages an investment of Rs 400-500 crore and is part of the Hinduja Group’s investments under an earlier MOU signed in Sept 2025, it said.
“The groundbreaking of the new battery pack manufacturing facility marks an important step in our electric mobility journey and reinforces our commitment to building a strong domestic EV ecosystem,” Ashok Leyland executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.
Ashok Leyland said its new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam represents a strategic step in building a robust EV ecosystem and will help localise EV battery pack production. The project aligns closely with TN’s EV Policy 2023, the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, it said.