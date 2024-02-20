Ashok Leyland flags off work on new factory for making e-buses in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Hinduja Group auto major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday flagged off work on the construction of a new integrated commercial vehicle plant for manufacturing electric buses in Uttar Pradesh.

“The primary focus shall be on production of electric buses, while also having capability to produce other vehicles powered by existing and other emerging alternative fuels,” the company said.

UP Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the factory in a ceremony held at the new site at Kanpur Road in Lucknow.

Once operational, the plant will initially have the capacity to produce 2500 vehicles per year. Ashok Leyland said it plans to expand this capacity to 5000 vehicles annually over the next decade, anticipating the growing demand for electric and other types of vehicles in the coming years.

“The greenfield manufacturing facility will be spread over 70 acres. Packed with latest in manufacturing technology, this will be Ashok Leyland’s most modern and green factory worldwide, delivering world class quality standards,” the company said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta and senior members of the Hinduja family were present on the occasion.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, "The Foundation Stone laying ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ashok Leyland in Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, the facility will have a positive impact on our common goals of generating employment opportunities and advancing sustainable mobility in India. We remain committed to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in the field of green mobility.”

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, "This facility will not only address the rising demand for electric vehicles but also play a vital role in the holistic development of the region. Our focus on electric trucks and buses resonates with the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation and pushes us one step further to build a green mobility future."

This facility will be Ashok Leyland's seventh vehicle plant in the country.