Ashok Leyland celebrates its 75th anniversary with launch of IeV Series

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer commemorated its 75th year of operations, highlighting its steadfast commitment to the nation’s prosperity and growth.

Founded in 1948, Ashok Leyland has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of commercial mobility.

On this occasion, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, unveiled the ground-breaking electric light commercial vehicles from Switch Mobility - the IeV Series.

Touted as India’s first electric commercial vehicles in its category, it aims to provide efficient and eco-friendly solutions for last-mile transportation needs.

Ashok Leyland also showcased the new, 9-meter, Hydrogen Fuel-Cell electric bus developed for NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation).

This is India’s first fuel cell bus that will commercially ply on the country’s roads.

The company also exhibited the country’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck, which was earlier launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries.

This showcases Ashok Leyland’s partnership approach to developing cutting-edge sustainable mobility solutions for long-distance transportation challenges, as per a release.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, said, “We have set our sights on pioneering sustainable transportation solutions and aim to support India’s economic development for years to come."