Around 12% of sales from Tamil Nadu, says Honda Cars

Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales, HCIL, said "Tamil Nadu is one of our key markets in India, contributing approximately 12 per cent to our overall domestic sales. The state continues to be an important pillar of our growth, supported by a strong and loyal customer base that has consistently appreciated Honda’s products and technologies. Models such as the Honda City, Honda Elevate and Honda Amaze have received an encouraging response from customers across the region."



“Honda is entering an exciting phase in India, backed by a strong long-term vision and a robust product pipeline. As one of Honda’s top three priority markets globally, India continues to play an important role in our future growth strategy, with six strategic launches planned this year," he added.

The company sees India among Honda’s top three priority markets globally and will play an important role in driving the company’s future growth.



As part of its long-term strategy, Honda will focus on strengthening its competitiveness through a robust product pipeline and enhanced cost efficiencies. The future portfolio will feature a mix of global SUVs and India-focused products.