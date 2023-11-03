Aptus reports 20 pc increase in net profit at Rs 290 crore

CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance India of Chennai has reported a net profit of Rs 290 crore in the H1FY24, 20 per cent increase over Rs 242 crore in H1FY23. Its assets under management (AUM) grew from Rs 5,932 crore in H1FY23 to Rs 7,064 crore in the first half of FY24.

M Anandan, executive chairman, said, “The company’s performance for the current quarter demonstrates a sustained trajectory of stability, growth and diversified income stream. In alignment with our strategic objective of expanding deeper into existing markets and contiguous expansion to newer markets, we have successfully commenced operations in 20 new branches during this period.’’

Aptus saw a disbursement of Rs 1,391 crore in this half year, marking a 23 pre cent y-o-y increase and resulting in a 28 per cent y-o-y growth in AUM to reach Rs 7,604 crore as on September 30, 2023.

“Our asset quality with focus on early delinquencies has helped us to reduce our 30 + DPD by 51 bps to 5.99 per cent on y-o-y basis,” he noted.

Aptus is well capitalised with a net worth of Rs 3,540 crore as on Sep 30, 2023. “We have diligently maintained a healthy balance sheet liquidity of Rs 974 crore,’’ he said.