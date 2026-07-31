Aptus reports 19% surge in Q1 net profit to Rs 261 crore

CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 261 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 219 crore in Q1 FY26.
Net income margin also grew by 19 per cent to Rs 441 crore from Rs 370 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Disbursements increased by 36 per cent to Rs 1,053 crore, as against Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting an improvement in the company’s business momentum and execution of its growth initiatives.
The company’s Assets Under Management grew by 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,648 crore as of June 2026, compared with Rs 11,267 crore as of June 2025.
Return on Equity improved to 20.35 per cent from 20.09 per cent, while Return on Assets stood at 7.80 per cent compared with 7.93 per cent in the corresponding quarter. Gross NPA stood at 1.70 per cent as against 1.50 per cent in Q1 FY26, while net NPA was at 1.30 per cent compared with 1.10 per cent during the same period last year.
P Balaji, managing director, said, “Q1 FY27 saw further improvement in business momentum, supported by the steady execution of our strategic growth initiatives, along with ongoing technology enhancements and process improvements."
Aptus also strengthened its presence in Maharashtra and Odisha, while also expanding presence in existing markets.