Aptus reports 19% surge in Q1 net profit to Rs 261 crore

Return on Equity improved to 20.35 per cent from 20.09 per cent, while Return on Assets stood at 7.80 per cent compared with 7.93 per cent in the corresponding quarter. Gross NPA stood at 1.70 per cent as against 1.50 per cent in Q1 FY26, while net NPA was at 1.30 per cent compared with 1.10 per cent during the same period last year.

P Balaji, managing director, said, “Q1 FY27 saw further improvement in business momentum, supported by the steady execution of our strategic growth initiatives, along with ongoing technology enhancements and process improvements."

Aptus also strengthened its presence in Maharashtra and Odisha, while also expanding presence in existing markets.