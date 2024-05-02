APSEZ becomes India's 1st large-seized pvt infra developer to get AAA rating

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has secured an AAA rating by CARE Ratings. With this development, the company has become the first large-sized private infrastructure developer to get this recognition, APSEZ said in a statement.

“The rating is largely driven by APSEZ’s robust integrated business model, strong industry position, consistent market share growth with healthy profitability, coupled with high liquidity and low leverage,” the agency said.