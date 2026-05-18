Apply for a Loan against property at competitive interest rates

The interest rate offered on a loan against property directly impacts your monthly EMI as well as the overall borrowing cost. Even a slight variation in interest rates can lead to significant differences in repayment amounts over a tenure of up to 15 years.

Lenders generally evaluate the following factors before deciding your interest rate:

● Credit Score: A CIBIL score of 700 or above improves your chances of securing lower interest rates.

● Income stability: Consistent income and stable employment strengthen your repayment profile.

● Property value: The market value and legal status of the pledged property influence loan eligibility and rates.

● Debt-to-income ratio: Existing financial obligations are assessed to determine repayment capacity.

Maintaining a healthy financial profile can help you secure more favourable loan terms and affordable EMIs.