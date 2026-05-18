Apply for a Loan against property at competitive interest rates

CHENNAI: Your property is not just a fixed asset—it can also serve as a valuable financial resource during times of need. By applying for a loan against property, you can unlock the value of your residential or commercial property and secure substantial funds without giving up ownership.
Whether you need capital for business expansion, higher education, medical emergencies, or personal financial goals, a loan against property offers a practical and affordable borrowing solution.
Since these loans are usually repaid over a long tenure, the property loan interest rate plays a major role in determining your EMI affordability and total repayment cost. Choosing a lender that offers competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options—such as Bajaj Finance—can help you manage your finances more efficiently while making the most of your property’s value.
The interest rate offered on a loan against property directly impacts your monthly EMI as well as the overall borrowing cost. Even a slight variation in interest rates can lead to significant differences in repayment amounts over a tenure of up to 15 years.
Lenders generally evaluate the following factors before deciding your interest rate:
● Credit Score: A CIBIL score of 700 or above improves your chances of securing lower interest rates.
● Income stability: Consistent income and stable employment strengthen your repayment profile.
● Property value: The market value and legal status of the pledged property influence loan eligibility and rates.
● Debt-to-income ratio: Existing financial obligations are assessed to determine repayment capacity.
Maintaining a healthy financial profile can help you secure more favourable loan terms and affordable EMIs.
Why flexible EMI options matter?
One of the biggest advantages of a modern loan against property is the flexibility it offers in repayment planning. Flexible EMI options allow borrowers to structure repayments according to their financial comfort.
Key benefits of flexible EMI options:
● Better Cash Flow Management: Align EMIs with your monthly income and expenses.
● Improved Financial Stability: Keep repayments manageable without affecting other financial commitments.
● Customised Loan Tenure: Choose a longer tenure for lower EMIs or a shorter tenure to reduce total interest costs.
Using a loan against property EMI calculator can further help you compare different repayment scenarios and select the most suitable option.
Who can apply for a loan against property?
Before applying, it is important to understand the basic eligibility criteria for a loan against property.
Eligibility criteria:
● Nationality: Indian citizens residing in India with property located in cities serviced by the lender.
● Age criteria:
● Minimum age: 25 years (18 years for non-financial property owners)
● Maximum age: 85 years at loan maturity*
● CIBIL Score: A score of 700 or higher is generally preferred for faster approvals and competitive interest rates.
● Occupation:
● Salaried individuals
● Self-employed professionals such as doctors and chartered accountants
● Self-employed non-professionals
The final approved loan amount depends on the property's market value, applicant income, repayment capacity, and existing liabilities.
Why choose Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property?
Bajaj Finance offers a streamlined and borrower-friendly financing experience with several attractive features.
Key benefits:
● High loan amounts: Get access to substantial funding based on your property’s market value.
● Competitive interest rates: Benefit from affordable interest rates that help reduce overall borrowing costs.
● Long repayment tenure: Repay comfortably over a tenure of up to 15 years*.
● Quick processing and disbursal: Enjoy faster approvals with minimal documentation and digital processes.
● Multipurpose usage: Use the loan amount for business needs, education, home renovation, medical expenses, or debt consolidation.
Conclusion
A loan against property is one of the most effective ways to raise funds while continuing to own your property. However, understanding how loan against property interest rates affect your EMIs and total repayment amount is essential for smart financial planning. By choosing competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and the right tenure, you can make borrowing more affordable and stress-free. With Bajaj Finance, borrowers benefit from transparent terms, convenient digital services, and a smooth loan application process designed to support long-term financial stability.
*Terms and conditions apply.