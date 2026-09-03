Apple’s next balancing act begins as new CEO takes charge

The long-anticipated handoff, Cook has said, will be “perfectly smooth.” But the changing of the guard could still have some bumps. Ternus will have to guide Apple through an unusual amount of leadership churn. He will have to stem an exodus of talent to companies like OpenAI. And he will have to distinguish himself from Cook, who will remain at Apple as its executive chair.

Most of all, Ternus will have to perform a balancing act: displaying the financial predictability and discipline that have been a hallmark of the Cook era while showing that Apple can still create new products that capture the imagination of consumers.

Ternus will have to do so while steering Apple through arguably the biggest technology shift in a generation. At its annual hardware event this month, Apple is expected to introduce a foldable iPhone — its most significant change in 19 years to its most important product. The company is also taking another stab at weaving artificial intelligence through its products.