Apple to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s renewable energy infrastructure

The company said the investment will be made in collaboration with CleanMax, one of India’s leading renewable energy developers, to help build more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity across the country. According to the iPhone maker, the planned capacity would be enough to power nearly 1.5 lakh Indian households annually and may be expanded further in the coming years.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening renewable energy adoption across Apple’s supply chain operations in India and supports the company’s target of becoming carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030. "At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation across the company and around the world," said Sarah Chandler, Apple's Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.