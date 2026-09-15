Apple launches Siri AI, iCloud+ bundle with TV, Arcade in India

The iCloud+ subscription will start at Rs 75 per month for 50GB of storage. Users will also get access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free music stations. Apple TV offers access to the company's original films and series, while Apple Arcade provides access to more than 200 games without advertisements or in-app purchases. The company said iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade will roll out in more than 100 countries and regions through the end of September.

However, Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as individual subscriptions directly through Apple in India. But existing subscribers to the services will continue to have access through their iCloud+ subscription, with their individual subscriptions cancelled.

Similarly, Apple One will no longer be available to new subscribers in India, while existing Apple One subscribers will continue to have access to their plans, according to the company.