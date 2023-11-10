Apple co-founder Woznaik hospitalised

NEW DELHI: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City after reporting “feeling strange” during the delivery of a speech at an event, as per media reports on Thursday.

He was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke. Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, was attending a World Business Forum event in Mexico City’s Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniak informed his wife he was “feeling strange” after his speech, and she became concerned after hearing his symptoms. He initially refused to go to the hospital, but eventually agreed when his wife insisted, the report mentioned.