Begin typing your search...

Apple co-founder Woznaik hospitalised

He was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke. Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, was attending a World Business Forum event in Mexico City’s Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Nov 2023 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-09 20:00:39.0  )
Apple co-founder Woznaik hospitalised
X

Steve Wozniak (Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City after reporting “feeling strange” during the delivery of a speech at an event, as per media reports on Thursday.

He was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke. Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, was attending a World Business Forum event in Mexico City’s Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniak informed his wife he was “feeling strange” after his speech, and she became concerned after hearing his symptoms. He initially refused to go to the hospital, but eventually agreed when his wife insisted, the report mentioned.

BusinessAppleSteve WozniakApple co-founderWorld Business Forum event
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X