How Apple Became a $4 Trillion Company Under Tim Cook

By the end of that year, Apple had more than doubled the number of iPhones it sold, and China was cementing itself as the company’s largest market after the United States. In 2018, Apple became the first public company worth $1 trillion behind the 10th anniversary edition of its iPhone. It had a facial recognition system, a full screen and a higher price, $1,000, which helped lift Apple’s sales to new heights.

Over the next year, the company added $1 trillion more in market value after the pandemic led people who were working from home to splurge on iPhones, iPads and Macs. There were more than a billion iPhones in use around the world and 650 million other Apple devices in use. Apple has been cruising ever since. People typically replace their iPhones every three years, and the company collects sales on the apps and services used on those devices.