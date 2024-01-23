Appasamy names veteran Senthil Kumar as CEO

CHENNAI: Appasamy Associates, manufacturer of ophthalmic equipment and devices in India, on Monday announced the appointment of Senthil Kumar as CEO-Managing Director.

His appointment has already been effective from 15th January 2024. Senthil brings over 25 years of core experience in the ophthalmology devices sector, across sales, marketing and technical services management.

He has been a transformative growth leader throughout his career and was most recently the Head of Emerging Markets – Asia at Alcon – a global leader in eye care.

Some family members who have played a key role in the Appasamy journey so far will continue to be engaged with the company and Senthil looks forward to leveraging their experience as he builds on the successes of Appasamy so far.