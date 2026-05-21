Apollo Hospitals sees 36% rise in Q4 net, expansion on track

The healthcare provider reported a PAT of Rs 414.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal year.

The revenue increased 18.1 per cent to Rs 6,605.5 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 5,592.2 crore in the year-ago period, said Apollo Hospitals.

The Chennai-based healthcare major has commissioned operationalised 185 beds with balance 670 beds to be operationalised over the next 12-18 months.

Its overall expansion pipeline covers 4,400 additional beds (including commissioned hospitals) and 3,600 census beds over the next 5 years with a balance capex of Rs 5,100 cr to be funded through internal accruals, a release from Apollo Hospitals said on Wednesday.