Apollo Hospitals sees 36% rise in Q4 net, expansion on track

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported a 36 per cent surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 529 crore in FY26, backed by strong growth in revenue across all three business verticals, as well as at the consolidated level, reflecting sustained operational momentum and resilient demand across healthcare services.
The healthcare provider reported a PAT of Rs 414.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal year.
The revenue increased 18.1 per cent to Rs 6,605.5 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 5,592.2 crore in the year-ago period, said Apollo Hospitals.
The Chennai-based healthcare major has commissioned operationalised 185 beds with balance 670 beds to be operationalised over the next 12-18 months.
Its overall expansion pipeline covers 4,400 additional beds (including commissioned hospitals) and 3,600 census beds over the next 5 years with a balance capex of Rs 5,100 cr to be funded through internal accruals, a release from Apollo Hospitals said on Wednesday.
"Apollo’s expansion plans remain firmly on track, with upcoming hospitals in the financial district, Hyderabad, and Sonarpur, Kolkata. The Group also successfully launched four hospitals over the past six months," it said.
Its consolidated revenue of the healthcare services division grew 17.25 per cent to Rs 3,333.7 crore during the March quarter.
Apollo Health and Lifestyle also posted 24.2 per cent revenue growth in the fourth quarter to Rs 489.5 crore.
Besides, Apollo HealthCo posted a revenue of Rs 2,848.2 crore in the period under review, registering a 20 per cent growth.
Its total expenses climbed 15.33 per cent to Rs 5,938 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
The total income of Apollo Hospitals, which includes other income, was Rs 6,649.4 crore in the March quarter.
Its board has recommended a final dividend of 200 per cent, which is Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 per share for FY26.
The board also approved the proposal for the merger of Apollo Hospitals North Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) into Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, subject to the receipt of necessary statutory approvals, it said.